Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $61.20.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

