Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a sell rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after buying an additional 235,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

