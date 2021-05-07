Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Cinemark Put Options (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,602 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 873 put options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cinemark by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

