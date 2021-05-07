Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,644 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,394% compared to the average volume of 177 call options.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,411,014 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.