Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,076 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,222% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.85 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

