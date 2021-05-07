Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.31

Shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.29, with a volume of 15510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.49 million and a PE ratio of -1,625.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.51.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$52.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Storm Resources (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.