Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Strategic Education stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.77. 226,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,937. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $36,755,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after buying an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,851,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

