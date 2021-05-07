Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 227,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 51,536 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $370.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $375.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

