Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after buying an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $184.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.71. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $142.36 and a 12-month high of $184.44.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

