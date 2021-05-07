Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSE:PFN opened at $10.73 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

