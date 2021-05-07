Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 355 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,124,000 after buying an additional 208,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

CBRE opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $86.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.