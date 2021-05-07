Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 214.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Stratus Properties worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Stratus Properties Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $37.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

