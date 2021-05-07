Stride (NYSE:LRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stride (NYSE:LRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

LRN stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 524,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,450. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,092,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,722. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

