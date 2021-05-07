Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $130,920.00. Insiders have sold a total of 880,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

