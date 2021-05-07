Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $102,777,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $66,511,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,434,000 after acquiring an additional 317,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,139,000 after acquiring an additional 231,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of HOG opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

