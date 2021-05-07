Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $558.99 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,194,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,681 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $558,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.42. 209,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,749. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.