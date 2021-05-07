Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 111,633 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,833,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,633 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of PayPal worth $1,416,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in PayPal by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.32. 440,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,961,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

