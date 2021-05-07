Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,290,531 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290,531 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Invitae worth $517,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $30.44. 119,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,269. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $133,917.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

