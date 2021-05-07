Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 136,794 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,768,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,794 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $423,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 806,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.19. 35,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,254. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $96.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.