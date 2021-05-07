Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given New $75.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.27.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,950. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,153,000 after buying an additional 1,301,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,500,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,664,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,421,000 after buying an additional 845,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after buying an additional 1,759,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

