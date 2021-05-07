Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$67.25 and last traded at C$67.16, with a volume of 334232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The stock has a market cap of C$38.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.54.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,590,251.67. Insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,111 in the last ninety days.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.