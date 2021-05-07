Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.72.

TSE SU opened at C$27.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$29.55. The firm has a market cap of C$42.12 billion and a PE ratio of -9.88.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 1.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

