Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.72.
TSE SU opened at C$27.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$29.55. The firm has a market cap of C$42.12 billion and a PE ratio of -9.88.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.