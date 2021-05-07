SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. SunPower updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. SunPower has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

Get SunPower alerts:

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.