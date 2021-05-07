Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 23,415 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,168.54 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lowered their price target on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

