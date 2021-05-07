Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RUN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 237,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,138.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,633,730. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 961,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,174,000 after acquiring an additional 344,855 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 92.5% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,506,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 18.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

