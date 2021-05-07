Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $44.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,406,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,090,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 104,561 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 271,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 95,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

