Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of SGC opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $405.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 47.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.