Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $61.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Surgery Partners traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 9344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

