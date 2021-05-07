Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 2,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

