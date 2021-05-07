Susquehanna Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $46.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ON. Raymond James boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

ON stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. 79,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,099,599. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $295,803,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,484 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

