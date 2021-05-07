SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SVMK. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Get SVMK alerts:

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 15,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $327,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 29,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $829,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,667 shares of company stock worth $2,389,989. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth $189,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SVMK by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SVMK by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 288,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.