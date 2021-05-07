Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Lowered to Hold at SEB Equity Research

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was downgraded by research analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

BIOVF stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $532.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

