Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $41.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.79.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.90. 6,450,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,680,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $45.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

