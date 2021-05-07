Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter 2021 results reflect benefits from higher revenues and decline in provisions. Organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well. Further, improving interest income and credit quality, along with a strong capital position, will continue supporting the company’s financials in the near term. Strategic investments in merger & acquisitions are likely to fortify its business. However, persistently increasing expenses technological investments and significant exposure to real estate loans adds to near-term woes of the company. Nevertheless, improving economic conditions might support Synovus’ growth.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.45.

SNV stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 406,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

