Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

SYY opened at $85.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,219.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

