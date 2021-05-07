Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.54 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Systemax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Systemax’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Systemax news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $74,663.89. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $364,448.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

