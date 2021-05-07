T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.08 million.

TTOO has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.44.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $172.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

