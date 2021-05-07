T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Shares of TTOO opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Creative Planning increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.