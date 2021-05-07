Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taiwan Liposome in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. Taiwan Liposome has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $222.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

