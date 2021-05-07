Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Issues Earnings Results

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. Talend has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,212 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $64,551.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,630,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,856 shares of company stock worth $976,800. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

