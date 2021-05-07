Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Issues Earnings Results

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%.
Shares of TLND stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. Talend has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.84.
In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,212 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $64,551.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,630,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,856 shares of company stock worth $976,800. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
About Talend
Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.
