Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to $4.25 at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $4.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.08% from the company’s previous close.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of TNEYF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

