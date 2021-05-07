Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Shares Down 0.2%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. 6,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 7,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

About Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandy Leather Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.