Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,352 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 807.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $54,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,956,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

