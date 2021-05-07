Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $214.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,217. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $113.10 and a twelve month high of $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

