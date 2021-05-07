Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lowered by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 2.8% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $213.00 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $113.10 and a 52 week high of $213.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.71 and a 200-day moving average of $183.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

