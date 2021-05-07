TCF National Bank Acquires 12,597 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 42.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 513.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 258,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 216,160 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,592.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 173,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 166,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,743. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

