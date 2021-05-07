TCF National Bank Acquires 1,514 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCF National Bank lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $252.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.57 and a 200 day moving average of $236.28. The company has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.