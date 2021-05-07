TCF National Bank Has $3.05 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TCF National Bank cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in CVS Health by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in CVS Health by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $84.77. 222,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,967,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $83.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

