TCF National Bank Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

TCF National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,937 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 56,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 149,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,852,000 after buying an additional 26,116 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.39. The company had a trading volume of 90,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.