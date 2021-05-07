TCF National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TCF National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Arnhold LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 806.8% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 129,431 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.09. 324,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,870,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.